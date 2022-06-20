Marseille president Pablo Longoria has placed a phone call to Tottenham Hotspur to ask about winger Bryan Gil.

The Spanish winger spent the second half of the recently concluded campaign on loan at Valencia in La Liga, but is due to return to Tottenham this summer.

His future is under the scanner amid suggestions he is surplus to requirements for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.

Another move could be on the agenda for Gil and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille are showing an interest in giving him a new home.

Marseille supremo Longoria has picked up the phone to Tottenham to ask about the winger’s situation in north London.

The French side would consider taking the 20-year-old on a loan deal if an agreement can be reached.

Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 last term and have Champions League football to offer Gil for the approaching campaign.

Gil has struggled to cope with the demands of the English game at Tottenham and could be open to joining Marseille on loan.