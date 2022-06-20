Newcastle United are interested in signing winger Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Dortmund and the German club are prepared to do business.

Eddie Howe’s side have had a slow start to the summer transfer window, but are working hard on a number of deals, with defender Sven Botman and striker Hugo Ekitike on their list.

Now the Magpies have switched their attention to the Bundesliga and are looking to sign Hazard, according to German daily Bild.

Signing the Belgian is a deal that Newcastle can do, with Dortmund prepared to let the player move on.

It is suggested that if Newcastle put an offer of €15m on the table for Hazard then he will be allowed to move to St James’ Park.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic feels he can do without the 29-year-old, but the onus will be on Newcastle to present an acceptable proposal.

Hazard was only in the starting eleven 14 times for Dortmund over the course of last season.

His deal at Dortmund is set to run until the summer of 2024 and the Ruhr giants are under no pressure to sell him.