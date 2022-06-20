Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku got in touch with Inter coach Simone Inzaghi as early as April in order to push for a return to the San Siro, it has been claimed in Italy.

Inter are in talks with Chelsea to Lukaku back to the club just a year after he moved back to the Blues from the Serie A giants.

Lukaku has not settled back in England and has been pining for a return to Inter since late last year; negotiations over a loan deal are ongoing.

The Belgian fell out of favour with some at Stamford Bridge when he expressed his unhappiness at the way he had been deployed since his return.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the forward contacted Inzaghi in early April to push for a return to the Nerazzurri.

It has been claimed that Lukaku wished the Inter coach happy birthday and enquired about what he needed to do to rejoin the Serie A giants.

Inzaghi is in favour of bringing back a player who did well at Inter before he accepted a move to Chelsea.

Inter and Chelsea are deep in negotiations and the talks are now centred on the €10m loan fee that the Blues want.

The Nerazzurri see no issues in meeting his wage demands as Lukaku is prepared to take a pay cut.