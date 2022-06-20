Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to make a big bid to snap up Burnley’s star centre-back Nathan Collins, who has been linked with Leeds United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Collins was a stand-out performer in his first season in the Premier League after his move to Turf Moor from Stoke City.

The 21-year-old made 22 appearances for the Clarets in all competitions during the recently concluded season, scoring twice in the Premier League, but was unable to prevent their drop into the Championship.

Leeds have been linked with a possible move to bring the defender to Elland Road as they prepare for their third successive season in the Premier League as well as Jesse Marsch’s first full season in charge.

The Republic of Ireland international is valued in the £40m class by the Clarets, who are unwilling to lose a third defensive mainstay on the cheap after the departure of the experienced centre-back pairing of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski on free transfers.

Wolves will have to make a big offer to sign Collins, but with a substantial bid in the works it remains to be seen how Leeds and other interested clubs respond.

And all eyes will be on whether Collins does make the move to Molineux this summer.

The Clarets are preparing for life in the Championship under new manager Vincent Kompany, who took the job on a two-season contract this summer after his departure from Belgian first division side Anderlecht.