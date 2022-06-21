Claims of Gabriel Jesus’ agents being in London to negotiate a deal, amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, are wide of the mark, according to journalist Freddie Paxton.

The Manchester City striker is Arsenal’s top target and the club are pushing to take him to the Etihad this summer, while Tottenham are also showing interest as they eye cover for Harry Kane.

Jesus is keen to move on from Manchester City this summer, but no club have yet been able to agree a fee with the champions for his signature.

Arsenal have already seen one offer for Jesus knocked back by Manchester City and the Citizens are determined to achieve their asking price.

There have been suggestions that Jesus’ agents are in London today to hold talks relating to the move.

Jesus’ representatives are not in London to hold talks and Marcelo Pettinati – the agent who is dealing with Jesus’ future – is still very much in Sao Paulo.

The ball remains in the court of Jesus’ suitors to agree a deal with Manchester City.

Manchester City want a fee of around £50m before they would be prepared to sanction his sale.

Jesus is keen to move on from the Etihad following the arrival of Erling Haaland.