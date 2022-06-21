Coventry City have thrashed out a deal with Bristol City for Kasey Palmer and the switch could be completed within the next 48 hours, according to journalist Gregor MacGregor.

Palmer joined the Robins in the summer of 2019 after they opted to make his loan from parent club Chelsea permanent.

The English-born Jamaican international made eight appearances in all competitions, scoring and assisting once for the Robins during the 2021/22 season, but struggled to force his way into the starting line-up from September, with just one start to his name in the whole of the campaign.

Palmer is now close to ending his time at Bristol City and is closing on a switch to Coventry after all the parties involved reached an agreement.

The Sky Blues finished the Championship in 12th place but finished only eleven points behind Luton Town who took the final playoff place.

Mark Robins’ team will look to better that record this time around after having spent much of the first half of the season in the top six and the Coventry boss wants to be able to call upon Palmer.

In all, Palmer made 79 appearances for the Robins, scoring eight times and assisting a further seven times.

He will be looking to hit the ground running at Coventry next term.