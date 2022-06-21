Loris Karius is of the view that it would be a crazy transfer if Bayern Munich manage to seal a move for Sadio Mane as they would be snapping up one of the top players at Liverpool.

Mane emerged as Bayern Munich’s top attacking target this summer but they saw Liverpool knocking back their initial bids for him.

However, the Bavarians finally managed to reach an agreement over Mane with Liverpool for £35m and he is set to undergo a medical in Germany as he closes in on exiting Anfield.

Ex-Reds star Karius, who played with Mane on Merseyside, feels it would a crazy coup for Bayern Munich if they secure the winger’s signature, as they would be getting their hands on one of the top players at Liverpool.

Karius added that Mane’s signing would be good news not just for Bayern Munich but for the Bundesliga as a whole, as it would mean they will have another star player in the league.

“It would be a crazy transfer for Bayern because he’s one of the top players at Liverpool”, Kairus told Sky Deutschland when asked about Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Mane’s services.

“If Bayern Munich manage to sign someone like him, then you can only congratulate them and the Bundesliga too.

“It would be another star in the league, so I would be very happy for the Bundesliga.”

While Mane is on the verge of leaving Anfield, Liverpool are yet to have any success with their attempts to renew his fellow winger Mohamed Salah’s deal, which as it stands will expire next summer.