Rangers defender Calvin Bassey believes his superb form has been influenced by his unexpected exclusion from the Nigeria squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which pushed him to work harder.

Bassey is a product of Leicester City’s youth system, however he never played for the club in the first team before joining Rangers on a free transfer in July 2020.

Despite his natural left-back position, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has often moved the 22-year-old to a more central role, and he thrived as the Gers advanced to the Europa League final.

Bassey is of the view that being left out of the Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations squad provided him with the incentive he needed to thrive with Rangers and earn his place in the national team back

“Obviously it was very disappointing”, Bassey told NFF TV.

“I knew I just needed to work harder and just try out my game and hopefully I’m guessing that’s why I’m here.

“Hopefully I’ve done that and caught the coaches’ eyes.”

The 22-year-old, who played both centre-back and left-back for club and country, claimed he has no preference on where his manager should deploy him next season.

“I always get asked this but me, I just like to play football”, he said

“So wherever the manager puts me, striker, I am going to go there and give everything I have got.”

Bassey has been linked with a move to Aston Villa, where he would reunite with his former manager Steven Gerrard, who signed him when he was at Rangers.