Manchester United and Manchester City have got in touch with the entourage of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, but have not sent an offer to the Bianconeri.

The 22-year-old centre-back has two years left on his contract in Turin and has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus this summer.

Juventus have also been in talks with his camp over a new deal but there has been little progress on that front.

Several big European clubs have been keeping tabs on the Dutchman’s situation in Italy ahead of the summer transfer window.

And according to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Manchester United and Manchester City have made the first moves in the transfer saga.

The two Manchester clubs have been in contact with his entourage to assess the potential of a transfer.

Those enquiries are yet to lead to anything concrete and Juventus have not received any bids for him yet.

Juventus are prepared to sell if they receive a big-money bid for De Ligt and are waiting for offers.

However, any offer would have to be at least more than €70m to get Juventus to sit at the negotiating table.

They will soon hold talks with his representatives where De Ligt’s future is likely to come up for discussion.