Manchester United are hoping to reach an agreement over a deal for a certain figure with Ajax for Brazil winger Antony, according to ESPN.

Manchester United have been linked with midfielders such as Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen this summer, but the Red Devils are also looking for a flexible attacker who can play in a variety of roles across the front line.

Erik ten Hag wants his former player Antony to begin his rebuilding process at Old Trafford so that the Red Devils can compete at the top of the Premier League once again.

Manchester United are hopeful that a deal worth £40m could be good enough to snare Antony away from Ajax.

The 22-year-old winger had a fantastic campaign for the Eredivisie champions last season, scoring 12 goals and assisting 10 times in 33 appearances in all competitions.

The Brazilian is expected to be one of several new faces at Old Trafford this summer, as new transfer boss John Murtough prepares to supervise a significant reconstruction after yet another disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

Manchester United are in need of reinforcements, especially in the offensive unit, following the departure of players such as Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

There are claims that officials from the club are set to arrive in Amsterdam today to finalise a deal for the Ajax forward, who is eager to rejoin his former coach Ten Hag.