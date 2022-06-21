Chelsea are keen on Stuttgart star Borna Sosa, but his side are yet to receive any concrete offers from the Blues, contrary to claims.

The Blues’ new owners are ready to back boss Thomas Tuchel in the market and he is facing the prospect of having to rebuild his backline, with several departures already confirmed.

Although signing new centre-backs is a priority for the German, he also wants to bring in a back up for left-back Ben Chilwell.

The England international missed a huge chunk last season owing to injury and Chelsea have identified Stuttgart star Sosa as is potential understudy.

Chelsea are tipped to step up their efforts to snap up Sosa this summer and it has even been claimed that they have tabled a €28m offer for him.

However, according to German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten, the Bundesliga outfit are yet to receive any concrete bids for Sosa from any interested parties, including Chelsea.

Even though Stuttgart have so far not received any offers for the Blues target, he is still likely to part ways this summer.

Stuttgart have assured Sosa that they will allow him to leave the club if a potential suitor stumps up €25m for his services.