Everton target Owen Wijndal has insisted that AZ Alkmaar are aware of his ambition as a player amidst interest in his services this summer.

The 22-year-old defender is the club captain at AZ Alkmaar and has been one of their key players since breaking into the first team in 2017.

Wijndal has been linked with a move away from AZ Alkmaar and Everton are claimed to be interested in taking him to Goodison Park.

But Ajax are also interested in getting their hands on the left-back and the player would prefer to stay in the Netherlands for the time being.

Wijndal stressed that he will remain committed to AZ Alkmaar as long as he is at the club, but stressed that they are aware of what he wants.

He claimed that a few agreements were made when he decided to sign a new contract with AZ Alkmaar in March earlier this year.

Asked about his future, Wijndal told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “The answer is that I am still at AZ and as long as I am here, I will focus on AZ.

“The club know my ambition.

“I extended my contract and then we came to some good agreements to help the club.

“You never know how things could go so I will let it come to me and then I will see.”

Wijndal has already earned eleven caps for the Netherlands and is likely to not want to damage his chances of being in the World Cup squad with a risky move this summer.