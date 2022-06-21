West Brom are keen to sign Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who is also a target for Middlesbrough, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The midfielder made just six Premier League appearances last season and is surplus to requirements at Leicester this summer.

With only a year left on his contract, the Foxes are ready to let him move and he has been attracting interest from the Championship.

Middlesbrough are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the 24-year-old midfielder.

And it has been claimed that West Brom are also pushing for a move to take Choudhury to the Hawthorns in the ongoing transfer window.

Steve Bruce admires Choudhury and tried to sign him at Newcastle when he was the manager at St. James’ Park.

He is now pushing West Brom to get their hands on the midfielder this summer as part of his recruitment plans.

Leicester are open to parting ways with Choudhury and are waiting for offers to land on their table this summer.