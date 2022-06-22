Fulham and Wolves set to miss out on Vitoria Guimaraes starlet Guilherme Guedes, who is heading to newly promoted La Liga club Almeria.

Guedes made his debut for the Portuguese side’s senior team last season after taking the pitch for the club’s Under-23s previously.

In total the starlet made nine appearances for the senior side of the Portuguese club and this summer he has attracted attention from several clubs.

Wolves and Fulham are interested in bringing Guedes to the Premier League while French side Lille are also part of the race.

But Almeria look to have beaten them all and are on the verge of securing his signing, according to Portuguese broadcasters SIC Noticias.

The Premier League duo as well as Lille tried to secure the starlet’s services but now look to have failed while Almeria have emerged victors.

Vitoria Guimaraes will receive €3m for Guedes while they also have the potential to get €2n more in add-ons.

The young midfielder will sign a six-year long contract with the Spanish team and he will be hoping to further his development at the La Liga club.