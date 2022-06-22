Roma need to offload players before they can make moves to bolster their midfield by bringing in the likes of Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho wants to reinforce his midfield in the ongoing window and Roma have already roped in Nemanja Matic.

Mourinho wants more additions in the middle of the park and Roma are pushing to land Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo while Aston Villa’s Luiz is another player firmly on their transfer radar.

The Brazilian’s agents were even tipped to be set to hold talks with the Roma hierarchy over a move for him earlier this week.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma first need to sell players this summer to get into a position where they are able to reinforce their midfield with the likes of Luiz.

Midfielders Jordan Veretout and Amadou Diawara are two players Roma are looking to offload in the ongoing window.

And if the Italians can make space in their squad by offloading Veretout and Diawara, they will be able to push to snap up Frattesi and Luiz.

Aston Villa are tipped to be looking for a fee in the €30m to €35m range for Luiz, and it remains to be seen whether Roma will make concrete moves for him.