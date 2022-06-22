Former West Ham star Jose Fonte expects the Hammers to improve on their seventh-place finish last season with the signing of more players of Nayef Aguerd’s quality.

The Hammers confirmed the signing of the 26-year-old from Rennes earlier this month, showing their intent in the transfer market.

Fonte, who wore the West Ham shirt for one season, feels that the Hammers are building up a good squad with the signings they are making and their progress in the Premier League now only feels natural.

It will also be important for the Hammers to keep hold of players such as Declan Rice and others like him that have played a key role in the team’s success recently, Fonte insists.

“I hope so, it’s only the natural progression”, Fonte told talkSPORT when asked if West Ham can improve on last season.

“They’ve been signing very very good players, they’ve been building up.

“And if they can keep Declan [Rice] and the players they have they’ll keep progressing and it’s only natural to improve on what they did last year.

“It’s never easy, but it’s possible and if they keep on adding players like Aguerd they will certainly be closer to it.”

Besides their impressive form in the Premier League, the Hammers also managed to reach the semi-final of the Europa League last season.