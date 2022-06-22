Manchester City have not yet put in a formal bid for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, according to talkSPORT.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is keen to add Cucurella to the ranks at the Etihad Stadium and he is claimed to be one of two players the club are looking to sign in the coming weeks.

However, despite Manchester City being keen on Cucurella, they have still not sent a formal offer to Brighton.

The Seagulls are in no rush to sell Cucurella, who they signed from Getafe last summer, and will not accept a knockdown price from the Citizens.

It is suggested that Manchester City will need to offer between £50m and £60m to take Cucurella north.

The defender came through the ranks at Barcelona before cutting his teeth at Eibar and Getafe.

Cucurella clocked 34 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton over the course of last season, being booked on six occasions.

Brighton have the 23-year-old locked down on a contract running through until the summer of 2026.