The representatives of Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike were recently in Spain to hold talks with Real Madrid, who are interested in signing the Reims striker.

Newcastle have a deal in place with Reims for a deal worth up to €46m but the club are struggling to agree on personal terms with the player’s entourage.

The Magpies have been left frustrated by the striker’s representatives dragging out the negotiations this summer.

Newcastle are also of the view that his agents are trying to get more clubs involved by offering Ekitike to other European giants.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Real Madrid are one of the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the young French striker.

The European champions want to bring in a young striker as part of their plans to eventually replace Karim Benzema in the coming years.

They have been in contact with the player’s representatives but are yet to put in an offer for Ekitike.

His agents were in the Spanish capital recently to hold talks with Real Madrid over a potential deal.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also interested in considering making a move for the 19-year-old this summer.