Rangers are set to lose promising goalkeeper Robby McCrorie this summer, according to the Glasgow Evening Times.

McCrorie made only two appearances in all competitions for the Gers during the 2021/22 season but kept clean sheets in both games, a stalemate away to Alashkert in Europa League qualifying and a 1-0 success against rivals Celtic at Ibrox.

After the 24-year-old was given assurances of a role under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, McCrorie found he still has Jon McLaughlin and Allan McGregor ahead of him in the pecking order after the latter recently penned a one-year extension.

The shot-stopper’s contract with Rangers expires next summer and he does not plan to sign an extension, leaving the Glasgow giants with no choice but to okay his sale in the ongoing transfer window.

McCrorie was promoted to the first team only last year but does not want to spend another season on the bench.

The talented youngster joined the Gers at the age of 14 but has now given up hope of playing for his boyhood club, looking at a transfer to kickstart his fledgling career.

McCrorie was recently called up by Steve Clarke for the recent Nations League fixtures as well as the World Cup playoffs but has yet to make an international appearance.

The custodian also took in loan spells at Berwick Rangers, Greenock Morton, Queen of the South and Livingston before his promotion to the first team.