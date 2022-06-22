Sunderland are pushing to bring in a goalkeeper ahead of a season back in the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Anthony Patterson replaced Ron-Thorben Hoffmann in the starting eleven in the latter half of the 2021/22 campaign and played a key role in getting Sunderland promoted to the Championship.

The German’s loan ended in the summer and Sunderland decided against signing him on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old could still be the number one at Sunderland next season in the second tier of English football.

But the Black Cats are still in the market to bring in another goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window.

Alex Neil wants proper competition for a place in the Sunderland team and he wants another goalkeeper.

The Sunderland boss wants someone who can come in and make an impact in the goalkeeping department.

Sunderland are also focused on working out new deals for players whose contracts are running out at the end of the month.