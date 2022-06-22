Tottenham Hotspur tracked Isaiah Jones has emerged onto the radar of West Ham as a potential target this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old was a regular feature of the Middlesbrough team last season and played 42 times in the Championship.

He started out as a right-back but excelled at right-wing under Chris Wilder and has even played as a forward and on the left side of the attack.

Jones’ versatility has attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are claimed to be amongst the sides tracking him.

And it has been claimed that the 22-year-old has also popped up onto the radar of Spurs’ London rivals West Ham.

David Moyes is looking to make key additions to his squad in the ongoing transfer window after securing the signature of defender Nayef Aguerd.

He wants half-a-dozen new signings and strengthening his forward line is believed to be the West Ham manager’s priority.

The Hammers are keeping a close eye on Jones and believe his versatility could be a great addition to the squad.

However, no concrete moves have been made and West Ham are still considering their options.