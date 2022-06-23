Leeds United are prepared to table a huge bid to snap up Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Whites have already added three new players to their squad this summer and are keen on making further signings.

Having narrowly escaped relegation last term, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and the club hierarchy are aware of the need to strengthen, while the possibility of losing some of their key players looms large.

Star winger Raphinha is heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road in the ongoing window, with the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal keen on him, while Jack Harrison is another attacker that has been linked with interest from elsewhere.

Leeds have been in the process of identifying players to bolster their attack and Club Brugge star De Ketelaere is one player they have in their sights.

And the Whites are ready to offer the Belgian giants a whopping €40m for the 21-year-old’s services.

It has also been claimed that Leeds actually have the Club Brugge man on their radar as a replacement for Raphinha, should the Brazilian leave Elland Road.

In addition to Leeds, De Ketelaere is also heavily linked with interest from Serie A giants AC Milan and Premier League rivals Leicester City.