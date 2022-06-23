Deco has been told that Barcelona are still trying to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha, who is a target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Leeds winger wants to leave Elland Road and his preference has long been a move to Barcelona despite interest from several Premier League clubs.

Barcelona have already agreed terms on a contract with his agent, Deco, and are keen to take him to Catalunya this summer.

However, their financial situation has stopped the Catalan giants from making a move and it has allowed clubs such as Arsenal to take the lead in the race.

But according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have communicated to Deco that they are planning to sign Raphinha this summer.

The Brazilian winger very much remains on Barcelona’s radar and they are still keen to get a deal done.

But they are wary of Leeds’ financial demands and are hoping Deco will be able to bring the price down.

Leeds want more than €60m before agreeing to sell the player and for the moment Barcelona do not want to pay that.

Arsenal have already failed with a bid for Raphinha and he is also on the radar of Chelsea and Tottenham.

Leeds are aware that they could get more money from a club in the Premier League than Barcelona, but if Raphinha only has eyes for the Catalans it will complicate matters.