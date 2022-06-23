Chelsea are in no rush to sell West Ham United target Armando Broja and are turning down approaches for him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Broja caught the eye while on loan at Southampton last season and has interest from a number of clubs this summer.

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to take Broja to the London Stadium and the Hammers have been linked with preparing a bid to land him.

They are unlikely to make any progress at the moment though as Chelsea are in no hurry to decide Broja’s future, despite the player being willing to listen to their proposal.

The Blues, who were recently taken over and have experienced changes at boardroom level, are in the process of assessing their squad.

What to do during the transfer window has not been fully finalised and approaches for Broja are being turned down.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is set to lose the services of striker Romelu Lukaku, who is heading back to Inter on loan.

Parting ways with another striker in the shape of Broja is a decision that Chelsea do not want to take yet.