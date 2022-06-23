Newcastle United are admirers of Raphinha and have scouted him, although a move for the Leeds United winger is looking unlikely as his asking price could prove to be a stumbling block, according to the Daily Mail.

Raphinha has been one of Leeds’ standout players in the last two Premier League seasons, with the winger earning plaudits for his attacking and creative talent in the final third.

However, Raphinha’s future at Elland Road is shrouded in uncertainty at present as he is firmly on the transfer radar of several top European clubs.

Spanish giants Barcelona are keen on a move for the Brazilian while Leeds have already knocked back an offer from Arsenal for him.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Leeds man, although he is not a priority for them, but the list of the player’s admirers is growing.

Leeds’ top flight rivals Newcastle like the Brazil international and they monitored him during last season.

Scouts from St James’ Park even took a look at Raphinha at close quarters in Leeds’ final game of last season against Brentford, in which he impressed as he helped the club secure their safety.

Although Newcastle are interested in Raphinha, a move for him is looking unlikely at present as he is not short of suitors, including clubs that can offer him Champions League football.

Leeds will also ask a significant fee for his signature, which could also prove to be prohibitive for Newcastle this summer.