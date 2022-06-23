Newcastle United are struggling to move out-of-favour players on this summer, as they look to continue to reshape Eddie Howe’s squad, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have just brought in goalkeeper Nick Pope from relegated Burnley to add to their options between the sticks.

They are also looking to strengthen in other positions and have been working on deals for Lille defender Sven Botman and Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

However, Newcastle also have a host of players they are looking to move on during the ongoing transfer window.

The Magpies would like to bring in cash by selling players who are surplus to requirements, but they are struggling to find takers.

There is limited activity when it comes to players finding the exit door at St James’ Park and the club may be forced to consider loans to move out some surplus stars.

Newcastle did offload goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to Championship side Preston North End earlier this week.

They loaned defensive midfielder Isaac Hayden to Norwich City earlier this summer, while there is an obligation for the Canaries to make the move permanent if certain performance thresholds are met.