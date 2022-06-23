Former Leeds United star Pontus Jansson has engaged in social media banter with Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich, after the Poland international commented on the hair he had when he landed at Elland Road.

Leeds snapped up Klich from Dutch outfit FC Twente in the summer of 2017, but he struggled to make an impact initially and was even sent on loan to FC Utrecht to see out the season.

Many wrote the midfielder off and felt his time at Leeds would come to an end, but Klich rallied and forced his way into the team; he has now made 179 appearances for the Whites.

I’m not sure it’s better now Klichhhhhyy ❤️😂 — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) June 23, 2022

Klich took to social media to make fun of the hairstyle he sported when he joined Leeds and remarked that it explains why he was not picked.

Former Whites star Jansson, not missing the opportunity, responded: “I’m not sure it’s better now Klichhhhhyy.”

Jansson played with Klich at Leeds until the summer of 2019, when the club sold him to Brentford.

The two will again do battle in the new season, with both Brentford and Leeds having retained their Premier League status.

Leeds and Brentford are first set to meet at the start of September, in London.