Rangers have not received an offer from Sevilla for striker Alfredo Morelos, contrary to claims, according to the Rangers Review.

Morelos’ future at Ibrox is under the scanner as he has only one year remaining on his current deal at the club.

Rangers are keen to renew his contract as they consider him a key player while they also do not want to see him exit the club for free next summer.

La Liga giants Sevilla have been monitoring Morelos’ situation in Glasgow closely, while he has reportedly been in talks with Rangers over a contract extension.

And it has been claimed that Los Palanganas made their interest in the Colombian official by tabling an offer in the €8m range for him.

However, the Gers have dismissed claims that they have received an offer for Morelos from Sevilla.

Morelos, an Ibrox favourite, has been a key player for Rangers up front in recent seasons, providing the fireworks up front both in Europe and in domestic competitions.

But Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is still keen to sign a new striker, having given the green light to part ways with Cedric Itten earlier this summer.