Rangers are set to beat Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City in the race to acquire the signature of Millwall starlet Zak Lovelace, according to Sky Sports News.

Lovelace is among the highly rated talents in the Lions youth set-up and caught the eye last term when he made his Championship debut for the senior side.

The striker was on fire for Millwall’s youth team, finding the back of the net 21 times in 19 outings last season.

Lovelace’s exploits on the pitch have not gone unnoticed as the Premier League duo of Brighton and Leicester were keeping tabs on him.

The teenager also drew the admiring glances of Scottish giants Rangers, who are on the lookout for reinforcements in attack.

And the Gers are now set to win the race for Lovelace’s services, beating the likes of Leicester and Brighton.

Lovelace will move north of the border to Ibrox in the coming weeks, where he will link up with Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers are known to provide young talents with pathways to grow and Lovelace will look to kick on with his development in the Scottish Premiership.