West Ham United are the leading contenders to secure the signature of Juventus star Luca Pellegrini this summer.

Pellegrini moved to Juventus in the summer of 2019 but only made his debut for the Turin club in the past season.

He made 18 appearances for the Italian club in Serie A last season, but the 23 year-old could be on his way out of Turin in the summer as Juventus prepare to balance the books.

West Ham are interested in bringing the left-back to the London Stadium this summer and things are heading in the right way for them.

The Hammers are the frontrunners for the signature of Pellegrini ahead of next season, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

West Ham are in negotiations with the camp of the left-back and once they reach an agreement, they will approach Juventus.

The Turin club want at least €10m for the left-back, whose contract with them runs until the summer of 2025.

Pellegrini has also been linked with Fulham and Everton but it is West Ham who have hit the front in the chase for the left-back.