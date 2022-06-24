Arsenal have agreed a fee with Manchester City to sign striker Gabriel Jesus, though still have elements of the deal to finalise, according to The Athletic.

Mikel Arteta wants Jesus at the Emirates Stadium this summer and Arsenal have been working to deliver the striker to their manager.

They have now made a breakthrough in talks with Manchester City and will pay the champions a fee of £45m for the 25-year-old Brazilian.

There do remain elements of the deal to finalise, but Jesus appears to be on his way to north London.

Jesus was Arsenal’s first choice striker target this summer and also attracted interest from the Gunners’ Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

He will be aiming to make an impact at Arsenal, having struggled to earn regular game time at Manchester City.

The striker scored 13 times in 41 appearances for Manchester City over the course of last season.

Jesus struck in a number of key games, including in the champions League against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.