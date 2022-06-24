New Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has insisted that he wants to keep Manchester United target Antony at the club and stressed that the player knows that.

Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, where his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag took charge of the club this summer.

The Brazilian wants to reunite with Ten Hag at Old Trafford and is said to be determined to push his way out of Ajax in order to join Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

Schreuder, who replaced Ten Hag as Ajax coach this summer, insisted that Antony is aware that he wants to keep him at the club.

He stressed that he wants to work with the Brazilian next season and has made it clear to his club bosses.

The Ajax coach told ESPN Netherlands when asked about Antony: “Clearly, we want to keep the boy.

“He has a contract until 2025, but I am not about that. I am about the squad.

“And I really want to work with him.

“He knows that and the club know that too.”

Manchester United also hold an interest in Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez who is a target for Arsenal as well.