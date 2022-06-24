Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams is available for sale by the Red Devils and the price tag attached to the 21-year-old is £10m, according to the Sun.

Williams made 29 appearances in all competitions for relegated Norwich City in the 2021/22 season, providing one assist.

The versatile England Under-21 international is right-footed and can play on either defensive flank, though he prefers the left, as well as being able to be part of a back three.

Despite that, the full-back is now surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and is not in the new manager’s plans, with the Red Devils hoping for an offer of £10m from interested clubs.

Erik ten Hag is expected to oversee a defensive overhaul after the Red Devils conceded as many Premier League goals as they scored during the recently concluded season.

He has a host of options ahead of him at Manchester United and faces limited playing time if he stays.

The 21-year-old, for his part, has made his intentions clear with regard to regular first team football, which he may not find at Old Trafford.

Williams will be looking to play in the Premier League once more, whichever club he represents in the upcoming season.