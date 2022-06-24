Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong is hopeful that his future will be sorted out one way or the other before he returns for pre-season training next month.

De Jong is the number one midfield target for Erik ten Hag, who wants to sign him as the centrepiece of his project at Manchester United.

The Premier League giants have been in talks with Barcelona for several weeks and have already failed with an opening offer of around €60m.

Manchester United are expected to table a bid worth €70m plus add-ons soon, which is still short of that €85m Barcelona want this summer.

According to Catalan daily Sport, De Jong is keen to get his future sorted out before he returns for pre-season training.

The midfielder is slated to report for pre-season training with Barcelona on the 4th July and before that, he wants clarity over his future.

Manchester United will be leaving for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia just a few days later and Ten Hag wants the Dutchman on that flight.

The Premier League giants believe they have made progress in talks with Barcelona and are closer to working out an agreement.

The two clubs are expected to hold more talks with a view to agreeing on a deal for De Jong’s move to Old Trafford.

The midfielder is open to moving to Manchester United after being initially reluctant about the prospect.