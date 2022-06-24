Newcastle United have Thorgan Hazard in their sights, but he is not a priority target for the Magpies despite Borussia Dortmund being willing to sell him.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is looking for reinforcements across all positions as he gears up for his first full season in charge of the club.

Howe wants a new striker to add to his attacking arsenal and Newcastle are pushing to land Huge Ekitike, while he also wants to bring in wingers.

The Tyneside giants have identified Dortmund star Hazard as a potential target in the ongoing window.

Dortmund are open to selling the winger this summer, provided potential suitors are willing to match their €15m asking price.

However, according to German broadcaster Sport 1, even though Hazard is on Newcastle’s shortlist of attacking options, he is not a priority target at present.

Newcastle see Hazard as a plan B, while he is also claimed to be in contact with a number of Premier League clubs.

Dortmund are yet to receive any concrete offers from anywhere for Hazard and it remains to be seen whether he will end up being a player Newcastle will actively pursue this summer.