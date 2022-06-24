Orel Mangala is some way away from leaving Bundesliga side Stuttgart, despite interest from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

Mangala clocked 28 outings in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart last term and caught the eye, leading to talk of a transfer away from the club this summer.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with wanting to sign the 24-year-old defensive midfielder as they continue to strengthen.

Atletico Madrid and Napoli are also interested, but according to German daily Bild, a move for Mangala is currently some way off.

The midfielder is not poised to exit Stuttgart and interested clubs appear to have work to do if they want to sign him.

After being promoted to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest are looking to strengthen the team in order to compete in the top division.

James Garner has returned to Manchester United at the end of his loan, is unlikely to return and Nottingham Forest appear to feel that Mangala would be a good addition to their midfield department.

The Tricky Trees will kick off their season on 6th August against Newcastle United after a 23-year hiatus from the Premier League.