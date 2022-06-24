Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Swindon Town midfielder Jack Payne has been played down, according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

The Owls failed to win promotion to Championship this season after they fell by the wayside in the semi-final of the League One playoffs.

Wednesday are looking ahead to another season in the third tier of English football as their quest to be promoted continues.

The club are in the market for several positions in the squad and there are claims that they are interested in snapping up Payne from League Two outfit Swindon.

But it has been suggested that there is not much to the link and the club are not considering signing the 27-year-old.

Sheffield Wednesday have had an interest in Payne in the past and previously looked at signing him.

But they are not keen on him this summer as they are not in the market to bring in midfield reinforcements.

Wednesday believe that they have enough options in the middle of the park and are looking at other positions to strengthen in the ongoing window.