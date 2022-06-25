Ray Parlour has expressed the need for Tottenham Hotspur to back manager Antonio Conte in the transfer market ahead of the Italian’s first full campaign in charge of Spurs as he represents their best chance of winning a trophy.

Conte won the Premier League with Chelsea in his first season in England, in the 2016/17 season, and followed it up with the FA Cup the following year.

The Italian tactician led the resurgence since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs finished the 2021/22 season in fourth place, qualifying for the Champions League ahead of north London rivals Arsenal.

The former Premier League star emphasised that given Conte’s stature, to not back him in the transfer market would be a big mistake on Spurs’ part.

“When you’ve got a manager of Conte’s [stature], what’s he done, what he’s done in the game, then you’ve got to start backing him”, Parlour said on talkSPORT.

“You’d be mad not to, because he would walk away. If he’s not going to get the money to spend, then why should he stay at the club?”

Parlour also pointed to Conte’s track record and feels that if Spurs fail to win a trophy under the serial winner then they have no chance of winning any silverware.

He added that Spurs need to take advantage of the Italian’s presence and add to their trophy cabinet by backing him with money to spend.

“Conte, now, has got a real opportunity to make a stand and say, ‘Back me and we can take this club forward’, and it’s all about winning trophies now for Spurs”, he added.

“And if you don’t win a trophy under Conte, then you’ve got no chance of winning a trophy.

“I think it’s an absolutely brilliant opportunity for Spurs to say, ‘Let’s go out and win trophies, buy some good players, then we’ve got a great chance’.

“They’ve got the support, so it’s all about spending the money now.”

Spurs have already signed Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma during the ongoing transfer window and will look to make further additions.