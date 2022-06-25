A move to Cardiff City looks to be off the agenda for Gareth Bale as he is finalising a move to Los Angeles FC, according to US journalist Tom Bogert.

Bale is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Real Madrid and had been expected to retire if Wales had not reached the World Cup finals.

He is playing on though and has been strongly linked with a return to Wales to play for Cardiff in the Championship.

Bale however is MLS bound and a deal is being finalised for him to join Los Angeles FC, with the Welshman set to pen a 12-month contract.

The forward is expected to seal a move to the United States and continue his career in the MLS.

Los Angeles FC are coached by former United States defender Steve Cherundolo and recently signed former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, 37.

They currently top the Western Conference in the MLS and have won nine of their 15 league games so far.

Landing Bale will be a big coup for the American side and the forward will be looking to keep sharp ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this winter.