Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin are interested in signing Clermont forward Mohamed Bayo, who has also been linked with a move to West Ham United this summer.

Bayo scored 14 times in 32 league appearances last season for Clermont, who finished 17th in the Ligue 1 standings.

His performances and goals for a club such as Clermont have attracted the attention of several sides across Europe who are keen to sign a goalscorer.

West Ham are amongst the clubs who have been tracking him with a view to possibly signing him in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Hertha Berlin are now interested in securing Bayo’s services.

The German club are advancing their interest in the striker but they are yet to table an offer for him.

Bayo is keen on a move away and has an understanding with Clermont over leaving the club this summer.

The French club are prepared to sell him, but are eyeing a fee north of the €10m mark before agreeing to let the player go.

Bayo does not have a preference for any league and is waiting for concrete offers to land on his table.