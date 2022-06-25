Newcastle United are set to pay in excess of €40m to take Sven Botman to St James’ Park from Lille, it has been claimed in France.

The Magpies’ six-month-long pursuit of Botman is approaching a successful conclusion after they reached an agreement over a fee with Lille for his signature on Friday.

The defender has also given his nod of approval to the move despite having been chased by AC Milan and being claimed to prefer a switch to Italy.

Sources around Newcastle have been insisting that the club stuck to their stance and have not agreed to overpay to get the deal done.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Newcastle are likely to end up paying more than €40m for the Dutch defender.

Lille preferred to sell the player to Newcastle as it was the more profitable move for them.

AC Milan did not agree to go beyond the €33m mark for the centre-back and eventually backed out of the race.

The fee will cross the €40m mark once everything is considered, but Newcastle are set to get their top target.

Botman will undergo medical at Newcastle next week before signing a long-term contract with the club.