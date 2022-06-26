Barcelona are to try to water down Leeds United’s asking price for Raphinha as they seek to take him to the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants are keen on Raphinha and the player wants to sign for the club, however they have serious competition from several sides.

Arsenal have failed with one offer for the Brazil international and are suggested to be drawing closer to an agreement with Leeds, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring proceedings.

Barcelona have continuing financial issues, but are hopeful they can still reach an agreement for Raphinha.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Leeds indicated they want €50m for the winger during a recent meeting with Barcelona, but the Catalans want to water that down.

Raphinha is claimed to want to move to Barcelona above offers from elsewhere and the Catalan giants will hope that further gives them an edge.

They are though still looking to lock Ousmane Dembele down to a new contract.

It is suggested however that Dembele appears to be more likely to make the move to the Premier League with Chelsea.