Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is unlikely to push for a move to Barcelona this summer and is relaxed about his future at the moment, according to The Athletic.

Silva has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona with claims that he is interested in joining the Catalan giants this summer.

Xavi Hernandez wants to sign him if Barcelona sell Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United and Silva is pushing for the move.

There are suggestions that he already has Pep Guardiola’s word that he would not stand in his way if he wants to leave.

But it has been claimed that Silva is more than relaxed about his future and will not be pushing for a move away from Manchester City.

Manchester City believe that he is happy at the Etihad and he is part of Guardiola’s plans next season.

The Manchester City manager does not want to stand in anyone’s way if they want to leave the club.

But the Premier League champions have received little indication that Silva wants to find the exit door at the Etihad.

Manchester City are also not sure that Barcelona can afford to sign the Portuguese this summer.