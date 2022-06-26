Manchester United are becoming increasingly confident about signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Eriksen returned to football after recovering from a heart condition in January when he signed a short-term contract until the end of the season with Brentford.

The 30-year-old’s performances in the Premier League helped the Bees to survive and the club have been keen to see him sign a new contract and stay.

But Manchester United are pushing to sign him and have already offered him a lucrative contract to move to Old Trafford.

And it has been claimed that there is growing confidence at Manchester United that they are going to sign the Dane on a free transfer.

Eriksen was believed to be initially reluctant to leave London and was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the north London club have distanced themselves from the speculation and Manchester United’s offer is believed to be the lucrative one on his table.

Brentford are still hopeful that he will choose to stay, but it seems increasingly likely that Eriksen will end up at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is also pushing Manchester United to get the deal done for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the coming days.