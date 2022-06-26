Newcastle United’s swoop for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike remains complicated and the Magpies are ready to switch their attention elsewhere, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies chased Ekitike in the January transfer window, but despite reaching an agreement with Reims were unable to tempt the player to Tyneside.

They are again in for him in the ongoing transfer window and have a deal in place with the French side.

Ekitike though is in no rush to complete the move amid suggestions his agents are continuing to offer him to other clubs.

The swoop remains a complicated one and Newcastle are unhappy with the striker’s representatives.

Newcastle have yet to give up hope of taking the 20-year-old to St James’ Park, but are prepared to walk away from the deal if no movement happens soon.

The club have alternatives to the France Under-20 star in mind if they need to move on.

Ekitike impressed for Reims in Ligue 1 last season and Newcastle believe the striker has a bright future ahead of him, which they want to be on Tyneside.