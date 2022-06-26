Tottenham Hotspur have switched away from Christian Eriksen, with the midfielder edging towards taking a decision on his future, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Eriksen, who ended last season at Brentford, is a free agent this summer and is not short of offers.

Tottenham have shown interest in taking their former player back to north London, while Brentford want to keep hold of him and Manchester United have sent him a contract offer.

Spurs though are now focusing on different targets and do not appear set to sign Eriksen.

The midfielder is drawing closer to taking a decision on his future and could let his agent know what he has decided in the coming hours and days.

He has a host of offers to pick from, but Brentford remain hopeful that he will pen a new deal with them.

Eriksen made eleven appearances for Brentford in the Premier League last season and chipped in with four assists and one goal.

He made over 300 appearances for Tottenham during his spell in north London, scoring 69 times and providing 90 assists.