Arsenal have raised their offer for Ajax’s versatile defender Lisandro Martinez from €25m to €40m, including bonuses.

Martinez made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Amsterdam outfit during the 2021/22 season, scoring once and laying on four assists.

The centre-back, who can also play at left-back and in defensive midfield, has a contract with Ajax until the summer of 2025.

Ajax are demanding a fee of €50m or upwards for the 24-year-old Argentina international.

The Gunners are not the only club from the Premier League interested in the Argentine, but are hoping to steal a march on their rivals, raising their offer from the initial €25m to €40m with bonuses, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

Manchester United are also linked with Martinez, with the offer of a potential reunion with former boss Erik ten Hag in the offing, but are currently more focused on signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, another of Ten Hag’s former charges.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their backline further in a bid to secure Champions League football once more, after falling agonisingly short last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are set to complete the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and are also being linked with Leeds United’s Raphinha, with Martinez possibly joining the growing South American contingent in north London.