Arsenal have not backed out of the race to sign Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Raphinha from Leeds United this summer, according to journalist Freddie Paxton.

The winger wants to move on from Leeds in the ongoing transfer window but is yet to put in an official transfer request.

His preference would be to join Barcelona but the Catalan giants are prioritising a move to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski at the moment.

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in the Brazilian, while Arsenal have already failed with a bid to sign him as well.

The Gunners are on the verge of signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City but that has not changed their plans for Raphinha.

There were claims that the Gunners are likely to bow out of the race for the winger once they get the deal for Jesus done.

However, Arsenal are still very much interested in the Leeds star and will push to sign him this summer.

Mikel Arteta is pushing to revamp his attack after his side struggled to score goals towards the end of last season.

He is interested in adding Raphinha as well after Jesus joins the north London club this summer.