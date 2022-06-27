Chelsea are keen to do a deal to bring Manchester City defender Nathan Ake back to the club, according to Sky Sports.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, two of Thomas Tuchel’s team’s experienced central defenders, left on a free transfer in the ongoing summer transfer window

Dutch defender Ake, who played only 14 games for Manchester City’s title winning team, has had trouble securing a starting position.

It has been claimed that Chelsea desire to bring their former player Ake back at the club as negotiations for Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt are far from being done.

Although the player still has three years left on his contract, a lack of consistent playing time at Etihad could force him to leave the club this summer.

Ake graduated from Chelsea academy and after a year long-loan with Bournemouth in 2016/17 season, made a permanent move in 2017 for a transfer in the region of £20m.

Chelsea had the option of exercising Ake’s £40m buy-back clause in 2020 but they decided against it.

It is still unclear whether Manchester City will receive a bid good enough to sell the Dutchman, who earlier this month expressed his desire to remain with the Sky Blues.