Newcastle United do not have much money left to spend following the arrival of Sven Botman, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Botman has arrived in Newcastle and will undergo a medical at the Premier League club this afternoon as the Magpies wrap up his arrival from Lille.

They are expected to pay a fee which could push up to the €40m mark if all the bonuses included are triggered.

Newcastle signed goalkeeper Nick Pope last week, but still have a number of positions they want to fill, with a wide attacker and a striker on the agenda.

However, it is claimed that money at the Saudi-owned club is now in short supply.

Newcastle are suggested to be working with a limited transfer budget and after splashing out on Pope and Botman, not a lot is claimed to remain.

In January though Newcastle were also suggested to be working to a tight budget, but ended up spending in excess of £90m on new faces.

It remains to be seen how much the St James’ Park side will have splashed out by the time the transfer window shuts on 1st September.