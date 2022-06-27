Botman has arrived in Newcastle and will undergo a medical at the Premier League club this afternoon as the Magpies wrap up his arrival from Lille.
They are expected to pay a fee which could push up to the €40m mark if all the bonuses included are triggered.
Newcastle signed goalkeeper Nick Pope last week, but still have a number of positions they want to fill, with a wide attacker and a striker on the agenda.
However, it is claimed that money at the Saudi-owned club is now in short supply.
Newcastle are suggested to be working with a limited transfer budget and after splashing out on Pope and Botman, not a lot is claimed to remain.
In January though Newcastle were also suggested to be working to a tight budget, but ended up spending in excess of £90m on new faces.
It remains to be seen how much the St James’ Park side will have splashed out by the time the transfer window shuts on 1st September.